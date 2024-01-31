The Army has announced spring deployments for seven units to Europe and U.S. Central Command.

The announcement, released today, shows the following rotations:

The 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade will replace the 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade in CENTCOM.

The 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters will replace the 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters in Europe as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the U.S. commitment to NATO.

The 1st Cavalry Division Artillery will replace 3rd Infantry Division Artillery in Europe, also part of the NATO support mission.

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division will replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in Europe for the NATO support mission.

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division in Europe for the NATO support mission.

The 1st Cavalry Division Combat Aviation Brigade will replace the 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade in Europe under the NATO support mission.

The 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade will replace the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade in Europe as part of the NATO support mission.

Source: U.S. Army

The deployments will occur between April and June, according to the release.

In December 2022, the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division ended a 6-month rotation in Zagan, Poland.

The 1st Cavalry Division Combat Aviation Brigade ended a 9-month tour in Poland in September 2022, which was 16 months ago. During the rotation, the unit flew more than 12,500 hours in 11 different countries, executing 17 “urgent real-world” medical evacuation missions and provided aviation support during four Tier 1 and three Tier 2 NATO exercises, according to the Fort Cavazos Sentinel.

Army Times Senior Reporter Davis Winkie contributed to this article.

