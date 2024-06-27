For some, an Army unit can feel like a family. For others, that rings true to another degree.

Three soldiers serving in the same squad in the 113th Cavalry Regiment of the Iowa National Guard are siblings.

While not the only soldier-siblings to ever serve side by side, the Juan-Medina trio emphasized how grateful they are to have each other, especially while embarking on challenging deployments.

“We are a very [close-knit] family and I love spending time with them,” said Pfc. Enrique Juan-Medina, first to enlist ahead of his brother Gabriel and sister Maria, according to an Army press release.

“I would like to do 20 years of service and take advantage of the opportunities and love that my family has become part of my military family,” he said.

Whether it be junior enlisted soldiers, or generals, having a relative in service can provide an added support network to lean on.

The Juan-Medina soldiers recently returned from participating in the southwest border mission, Operation Lone Star. They are set to attend their first Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a training event between active-duty soldiers and members of the Guard, according to the press release.

“Our mother being Mexican knows how bad the cartel is so she was worried the whole time but [was] supportive,” said Pfc. Maria Juan-Medina.

Meanwhile, others in the Iowa National Guard have also been busy in response to flooding within the last week that has wreaked havoc in communities around the state.

Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media