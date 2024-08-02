Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Army has released the names of two Georgia Army National Guard soldiers who died in unrelated, non-combat incidents Wednesday in Baghdad, Iraq.

The service is investigating the deaths in separate incidents of Spc. Travis Jordan Pameni and Spc. Owen James Elliott, according to an Army release.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Specialist Pameni and Specialist Elliot,” said Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, Adjutant General of the Georgia Guard. “Both of these soldiers selflessly served our state and nation. We extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of both soldiers.”

Pameni, 23, of Douglasville, Georgia, was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Lawrenceville, Georgia, while deployed to Iraq.

Elliott, 23, of Twin City, Georgia, was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment, Savannah, Georgia, while deployed to Iraq.

The U.S. Army Public Affairs Office release deferred additional questions to the Georgia Guard. The Georgia Guard did not immediately respond to an email request for comment from Army Times.

