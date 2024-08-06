The pregnant wife of a U.S. soldier has been missing since last week, and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for help finding her.

Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson was last seen in her home on Schofield Barracks, O’ahu, Hawaii, on Wednesday, and the department is offering $10,000 for information about her disappearance.

“Any person having credible information regarding Mrs. Johnson’s disappearance and/or location is asked to contact Army CID’s Pacific Field Office at (808) 208-0059 or cid.army.mil/tips,” said a spokesperson for the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Schofield Barracks is an Army base that houses the 25th Infantry Division.

The Army was notified on Thursday that she was reported missing, according to the reward poster. Johnson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, roughly 170 pounds, six months pregnant, and Filipino. She has a large dragon tattoo on her back.

A reward poster offering $10,000 for credible information regarding Johnson's disappearance. (Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division)

A Honolulu Police Department missing person release listed Johnson as 19 and described her as potentially being “emotionally distraught.”

“Johnson is known to frequent the Ewa Villages and Waikiki areas,” said the release. “Her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well-being.”

The police department instructed anyone with pertinent information to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

