The Army fired the senior enlisted leader for 1st Information Operations Command this week, marking the second such leader in the Washington, D.C., area to be relieved in less than a week.

On Tuesday, officials relieved Command Sgt. Maj. Harold “Ed” Jarrell following a 15-6 investigation due to a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead effectively,” Maj. Lindsay Roman, command spokesperson, told Army Times in an emailed statement.

A 15-6 investigation is often conducted in response to allegations involving command climate concerns, poor leadership or misconduct.

RELATED

Jarrell assumed his position in January 2023. Roman did not have information as to his current assignment or his replacement at the time of this story’s publication.

Jarrell could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 1st Information Operations Command, based in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the service’s only active-duty information operations unit, according to the unit’s website.

The brigade-level organization contains a headquarters detachment and two battalions.

The command falls under both the Army’s Intelligence and Security Command and the Army Cyber Command.

Jarrell enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1999, serving initially as an infantryman in the 10th Mountain Division, according to his official biography. In 2009, he reclassified his job specialty to counterintelligence special agent. He served in counterintelligence roles for 10th Special Forces Group and 75th Ranger Regiment.

He most recently served as the command sergeant major for the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion at Camp Zama, Japan, before assuming duties at 1st Information Operations Command in 2023.

His awards and decorations, among others, include the Bronze Star Medal (2nd award), Meritorious Service Medal (5th award), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (5th award) and Army Achievement Medal (4th award).

On Aug. 8, Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp was also fired following a 15-6 investigation “due to a loss of trust and confidence in her leadership,” Army Times previously reported.

Knapp had served as the senior enlisted leader of both Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the Army’s Military District of Washington since 2023.

She gained public prominence in 2021 as the first female senior enlisted leader of the 101st Airborne Division. She served in that position until being assigned to the task force.

The news website Military.com first reported Jarrell’s firing.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.