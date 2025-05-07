An off-duty U.S. Army Black Hawk pilot was found dead in Honduras on Saturday, according to a Joint Task Force-Bravo release.

1st Lt. Marciano Parisano, 25, of Cibolo, Texas, was off base on a liberty pass when his body was found in Comayagua, a city in west-central Honduras. Parisano was assigned to 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment, at Soto Cano Air Base.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts; we acknowledge the passing of Lieutenant Marciano Parisano,” said U.S. Army Col. Daniel Alder, Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, in the release. “He served our unit and mission here at Soto Cano Air Base with dignity, pride and courage.”

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Parisano’s death is ongoing, officials said.

Local authorities have ruled out robbery as a contributing factor, according to Spanish newspaper El País. After Parisano’s body was found, authorities scoured the area for two hours and located a partially destroyed cell phone purportedly owned by Parisano.

The cell phone showed signs of potential fire damage, El País reported.

“As a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with the 228 Aviation Regiment, [Parisano’s] contribution to our team is immeasurable,” Alder said. “He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him and serve with him. The command team extends our deepest condolences to 1st Lt. Marciano Parisano’s family, friends and loved ones. We stand with you in this time of grief. One soldier lost is one too many.”

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.