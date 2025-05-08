A U.S. Army combat medic received an award of courage for providing medical care to a shooting victim while exchanging gunfire with the assailant, according to an Army release.

Sgt. Brian Lieberman — of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division — received the Soldier’s Medal on Tuesday at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The Soldier’s Medal acknowledges acts of heroism that fall outside the scope of combat with adversaries, rewarding actions that aid fellow soldiers or civilians.

“Specialist Lieberman’s bravery and willingness to risk his life to protect others is in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon him, the 82d Airborne Division, and the United States Army,” an Army citation read.

Lieberman reacted quickly on June 5, 2023, when he heard gunshots ring outside his apartment building, The Reserve at Carrington Place in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

He reached for his personal firearm, rushing outside to find a victim near the pool suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lieberman worked to address an injury to the victim’s back, using a plastic grocery bag as a chest seal while waiting for his roommate to deliver medical supplies.

“I went into fight or flight,” Lieberman said in a pre-ceremony interview. “I reverted back to everything the Army taught me.”

Suddenly, the active shooter drove by in a car, opening fire on Lieberman and the victim, who Lieberman shielded with his body.

Lieberman uncorked his firearm and shot back at the assailant, which prompted him to get back into the vehicle and drive away from the scene.

He then returned to treating the victim, helping them remain conscious until the Fayetteville Police eventually arrived.

Once on the scene, local authorities provided Lieberman with medical supplies to help stabilize the victim and treat their wounds as they waited for an ambulance.

Col. Jason Schuerger, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, presented the medal to Lieberman during the award ceremony and praised Lieberman’s actions as both selfless and emblematic of the team’s identity.

“Without a doubt our Airborne medics move to the sound of gunfire to save lives,” Schuerger said. “Of course he moved to the sound of gun fire, of course he administered aid, of course he saved somebody’s life.”

Lieberman wielded his own act of heroism as a lesson for younger service members.

“I always tell my junior medics to never lose their passion for the craft of medicine,” he said. “That way no matter where they are, no matter what they’re doing, they can always be there for someone on their worse day.”

