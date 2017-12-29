Marines at Camp Pendleton, California, were shocked to learn Friday that one of their own had been stabbed to death in a fight off base.

Corps officials have not yet identified the Marine, who belonged to the 1st Marine Logistics Group. His next of kin had not been notified as of deadline on Friday, said Gunnery Sgt. Evan Ahlin, a spokesman for 1st MLG.

“We’re just trying to make sure that the families are notified first … and also make sure that the Marines in part of that unit also have time to grieve themselves,” Ahlin told Marine Corps Times. “It’s quite a shock for everyone, especially around the holiday season.”

More information about the Marine is expected to be released later on Friday.

KUSI-TV in San Diego first reported on Friday that the Marine and another man had been stabbed in a fight that involved other Camp Pendleton Marines.