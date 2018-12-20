The Altoona, Pennsylvania, police department is still on the hunt for a suspect in an attempted robbery of Ajay’s bar on early Tuesday morning.

The suspect was thwarted from robbing the bar by Marine veteran who managed to disarm the suspect, the Altoona police told local WJAC news station.

Surveillance footage shows the Marine vet, who was bartending, lunge for the suspect’s gun. A small skirmish broke out between the two and a round was fired, though no one was hit, Altoona police told WJAC.

The police said the suspect may have face injuries from being hit by the gun, according to WJAC.

The police have since posted several videos of the incident asking the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“Last evening we were assisted by Lost and Hound / Heaven Scent Bloodhound Search & Rescue. The result of the search leads officers to believe that the suspect fled in a vehicle that was parked nearby,” Altoona Police Department posted to Facebook.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for the Best Pix of the Week