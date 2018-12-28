The Corps’ rotation to Australia in 2018 was the largest yet, with just more than 1,500 Marines training in the Pacific country, but there are plans to eventually boost those numbers to 2,500.

During the Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations in July, American and Australian officials vowed to boost the numbers of Marines rotating through the country to 2,500.

The Corps’ seventh rotation to Australia in 2018 featured MV-22 Ospreys, M777 howitzers and 1,587 Marines, next years could be larger.

The training exercises in Australia have been important to the Corps as it is in the middle of one the largest flexes of Marines to the Pacific region since World War II.