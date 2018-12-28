Earlier in 2018 the Corps announced it was finally ready to replace the Vietnam-era M40 sniper rifle with the new Mk 13 Mod 7.

Marine scout snipers have been carrying versions of the M40 for decades and have long complained of the need to engage targets beyond 1,000 meters.

The Corps answered those complaints by selecting the sniper rifle currently employed by elite Marine Raiders, the Mk 13 Mod 7.

Marine Corps snipers will finally get a new, longer-range rifle called the Mk13 Mod7. It's chambered in .300 Winchester Magnum, is topped with a Nightforce ATACR 5-25x56 F1 scope and replaces variants of the M40 sniper rifle — which has been in service since 1966.

Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force out on the West Coast have already started to get their hands on the new rifle. Fielding is expected to continue with II MEF and III MEF in 2019.

The Corps says the new sniper rifle increases the range of Marine snipers by nearly 300 meters and can hit targets beyond 1,000 yards.