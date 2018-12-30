BAE won the Corps’ contract to build its new eight-wheeled Amphibious Combat Vehicle, or ACV.

The Corps is likely to take delivery of the first lot of low-rate initial production, or LRIP, vehicles by summer 2019, according to John Swift, the director of amphibious programs for BAE.

Delivery of the first lot of 30 LRIP vehicles will be complete by the end of 2019, Swift said.

In December, BAE was awarded a second contract for another 30 LRIP vehicles for its second lot.

Those vehicles will be delivered in 2020 and be complete by summer 2020, Swift said.

Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division aboard Camp Pendleton, California, are expected to receive the first ACV 1.1 vehicles.