A Marine based at the Barracks in Washington has died from a gunshot wound sustained Tuesday, New Year’s Day, at approximately 5 a.m., Marine Corps officials have confirmed.

The Marine, whose identity currently is being withheld, was on duty at the time of the incident, according to Marine officials.

Officers from Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department were the first to arrive on scene, and the Marine was transported to the hospital.

Officials reported the shooting was confined to the Marine Barracks and that no additional threats exist.

“The command is making every effort to take care of those involved at this time,” an official Marine Corps release said.

“The command’s priorities are to take care of the Marine’s family and friends,” Col. Don Tomich, commanding officer of Marine Barracks, said in the release. “We want to ensure these personnel are being provided for during this challenging time.”