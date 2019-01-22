A man accused in the stabbing of three infantry Marines outside a bar in San Clemente, California, in August has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Alexis Moreno Aguirre pleaded guilty Jan. 14 at the Superior Court of California, Orange County, to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, according to court documents.

Just a little after 1 a.m. on Aug. 3, Orange County sheriffs responded to a stabbing incident outside a San Clemente, California, bar.

The three Marines, all grunts with 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, in Camp Pendleton, California, were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

