A Marine sergeant assigned to the Camp Pendleton, California, based School of Infantry has been charged with the murder of a 17-month-old girl.

Marine Corps Training Command said that Sgt. Christopher D. Recio was taken into custody on Jan. 16 by police in Orange, California.

“On Jan. 5, 2019, the defendant is accused of murdering 17-month-old Jane Doe in the city of Orange by causing blunt force trauma to the victim’s head,” reads a statement from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

A local news station, KTLA 5, reported that the infant was the daughter of Recio’s girlfriend and that the injuries occurred at an apartment in the 3100 block of West Chapman Avenue of Orange, California, on Jan. 5.

Recio entered the Corps in July 2014 and remains in police custody, according to Training Command.

“The command is fully cooperating with civil authorities as their investigation remains ongoing,” Training Command said.

Recio has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Feb. 8.