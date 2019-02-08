Drill instructors, recruits and others aboard the Parris Island, South Carolina, recruit depot tried to recreate a living Marine Corps emblem to mark the centennial of the first time it was attempted.
But, after posting a side by side of the original living Eagle, Globe, and Anchor, done nearly 100 years ago, people noticed the two didn’t quite look the same.
After the photo was posted to Parris Island’s Facebook account, social media users piled on to rib the recruit depot for the newly attempted living emblem.
Some said the eagle looked more like a turkey or a parrot. One person posted that global warming “really messed” up the EGA.
However, others were not so harsh in their judgement and noted it was likely a difficult feat to attempt.
The recruit depot also posted a series of photos showing how the living Marine emblem was created, but all the original posts covering the event have since been deleted off of Parris Island’s Facebook page.
But numerous Marine social media accounts have posted many of the images.
The Corps' current official emblem, the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor, or EGA, was adopted in 1955. But today’s EGA is a take on a 1868 design, with the only real difference being the eagle.
The 1868 EGA used a crested eagle, and the 1955 design replaced it with the American bald eagle.
