To survive in the vastness of the Pacific Ocean in a fight with a near-peer rival, the Corps will need weapon systems to contend with aerial and cruise missile threats.

It’s a problem the Corps hasn’t had to deal with after years of counterinsurgency conflicts with secured air superiority for coalition forces.

As more sophisticated rivals emerge on the battlefield, the Corps is rapidly trying to develop and acquire weapon systems that can take down enemy aircraft and cruise missiles, and extend ranges of rocket and artillery systems for Marines operating from distributed bases or ships.

The Corps will not always own airspace in a fight with tech-adept military forces.

In February, the Corps posted a request for information, or RFI, on the U.S. government website FedBizOpps, for a low-cost fire control radar system capable of tracking medium range cruise missile threats.

Marines with Medium Marine Tiltrotor Squadron 264, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit fire stinger simulation rounds aboard the amphibious assault ship Wasp. (Cpl. Ryan G. Coleman/Marine Corps)

The fire-control radar supports the Corps’ new Ground Based Air Defense, or GBAD ― intended to beef up the capabilities of the Marines’ Low Altitude Air Defense Battalions.

“As part of the GBAD program office we were given a statement of need to develop an medium range capability for anti-cruise missiles,” said Manny Pacheco, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Program Executive Office for Land Systems.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter:

According to the RFI, the Corps wants the system capable of defending “forward deployed semi-fixed” sites from various air threats to include cruise missiles.

“Each system will be capable of countering a barrage of peer and near-peer aerial threats,” the RFI reads.

The Corps has a couple of vehicle mounted air defense systems known as the GBAD and the Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System, or LMADIS.

Marines with Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, VMM-264 Black Knights (Reinforced) scan for potential threats while aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship Kearsarge as it transits the Suez Canal Jan. 12. (Cpl. Aaron Henson/ Marine Corps)

The GBAD is an air defense system that can be mounted on the Corps’ new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. One variant of the GBAD provides surface-to-air fires using a stinger missile system to take out aerial threats.

The LMADIS systems is a bit smaller, and is generally designed for countering smaller drone threats. It consists of two Polaris MRZR vehicles, with a vehicle to track and identify drone threats, and a system to take down the small unmanned aircraft with electronic attack.

The LMADIS system is already deploying with various Marine Expeditionary Units, or MEUs. The 22nd MEU recently strapped the LMADIS system to the deck of the amphibious assault ship Kearsarge as it transited the Suez Canal.

The system was actively scanning for potential small drone threats to the ship as it sailed through the narrow waterway.

The Corps also fields the Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar, or G/ATOR. The G/ATOR is a short- and medium-range radar that can detect cruise missiles, air breathing targets, rockets, mortars and artillery.

An AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar starts up at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 26, 2018. (Lance Cpl. Ethan Pumphret/Marine Corps)