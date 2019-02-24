Nearly two weeks ago some Marines were abuzz on social media with allegations of arson involving the headquarters for 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, located aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The Corps provided few details about the allegations, but did confirm to Marine Corps Times that there was a fire at the 1st Battalion, 6th Marine, headquarters.

“I can confirm a fire did occur in Building HP-111 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune at approximately 1:00 A.M. on Feb 11, 2019," Nat Fahy, a spokesman for Marine Corps Installations East told Marine Corps Times in an emailed statement. That building houses the headquarters for 1st Battalion, 6th Marine, Regiment.

It’s not known at this time how the fire at 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, headquarters was started, or if the headquarters was intentionally targeted.

Fahy added that no one was injured and that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Marines with 1/6 wrapped a deployment rotation to Norway in fall 2018 where they honed skills to fight in extreme cold-weather climates.