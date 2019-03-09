Story last updated Saturday, 6:04 p.m. Eastern standard time.

First Lt. Matthew Kraft was reported missing to law enforcement after he failed to return from a hiking and skiing trip along a challenging trail known as the Sierra High Route in California, according to the 1st Marine Division.

According to details in a command release, Kraft’s hiking adventure was supposed to kick off near the Kearsarge Pass trailhead Feb. 23 and was slated to end March 4 or 5 near Bridgeport, California.

Mono County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team started a search for Kraft on March 4, which has since expanded to included numerous local and state law enforcement and rescue services, a command release detailed.

Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, is assisting with the rescue effort as well as aviation support from Fresno County Sheriff, California Highway Patrol Inland Air Division Operations and the Air National Guard, according to the release.

The California Highway Patrol’s aerial support unit said it was assisting in the effort but has been hampered by bad weather and low clouds, according to a post on its Facebook Page.

UPDATE- Search for Marine Corps Lt. Matthew Kraft Continues An intense multiagency search for missing Marine Corps... Posted by Inyo County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 9, 2019

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for the Early Bird Brief

“We will continue to assist as conditions permit. We are hopeful for a positive outcome,” California Highway Patrol Inland Air Division Operations posted on its Facebook page.

There had been a search for Kraft’s rental vehicle, a gray 2-door 2016 Jeep Wrangler. The vehicle was located March 8 at 9 p.m. near the start of his trip in Independence, California.

Kraft’s father had contacted the police after not hearing from his son, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information about Kraft’s whereabouts please contact contact Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383, option 4; Mono County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 932-7549, option 7; or Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-8400.