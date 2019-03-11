Several years of command memorabilia and more than $100,000 in damages are the preliminary estimates of a suspicious fire that torched the headquarters for 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, according to Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

A fire at the headquarters was discovered after the Camp Lejeune fire department responded to a “water flow alarm” during the early morning hours of Feb. 11, NCIS detailed in a bulletin.

NCIS is currently investigating the incident due to the “suspicious nature” of the fire, the NCIS crime bulletin stated.

It’s still unknown how the fire was set, but NCIS is looking for tips to solve the case. And valuable information could lead to cash rewards from Jacksonville’s Public Safety Crime Stoppers program.

“Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $2,500 for information deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement,” Camp Lejeune posted on its Facebook page. “Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities and rewards are provided through a code system.”

Texts can also be sent anonymously via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and the message to 274637.

A few weeks ago Marines took to social media detailing rumors that the fire was intentionally set by some Marines at 1/6 frustrated with too many field exercises.

The incident is still under investigation and the Corps has provided few details. No one was injured as a result of the fire, Marine officials say.

