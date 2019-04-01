April Fools’ Day jokes across the Corps are abound, so be wary of what you read on social media, especially if it seems too good to be true.

The III Marine Expeditionary Force in Okinawa, Japan, punked thousands of Marines with a press release announcing that companion pets were now allowed in the barracks.

If you managed to scroll to the bottom of the message or the photo caption, it was clearly marked as an April Fools’ prank.

But some people commenting on the unit’s Facebook page were certainly sold on the idea. It even got Marine Corps Times for a brief nanosecond.

The best line in the fake release: “bearded dragons (must be kept within grooming standards).”

While not at home on any military installation, “pets will be required to wear a reflective belt to ensure their safety and protection.”

It’s not the only Marine Corps funny making the rounds either.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Marine Forces Reserve posted a message on Facebook announcing that the beloved vampire Sesame Street Muppet known as Count von Count would proctor the Combat Fitness Test.

And the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina created a news video exclaiming that the Marine Corps will now adopt the Army’s physical fitness test, and that a perfect score will be based on “style points.”

The Corps’ April Foo l s’ prank game is getting stronger every year. Be watchful and vigilant, Marines.