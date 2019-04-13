A Marine was shot and killed aboard the Beaufort, South Carolina, Marine air station at 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to Marine officials.
Another Marine is a suspect in the shooting and currently is in custody, according to Lt. Kevin Buss, a spokesman with the Beaufort air station.
The Marine killed in the deadly shooting belonged to Marine Aircraft Group 31, or MAG-31.
The incident is under investigation and the Corps provided no other details.
MAG-31 and the Beaufort air station are also home to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, an F-35B training squadron.
