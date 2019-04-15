Two Marine Raiders were injured and one was later killed after a tactical vehicle accident during a training exercise Saturday at Camp Pendleton, California, Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command announced Monday.
Two Raiders received minor injuries and one sustained critical injuries as a result of a single-vehicle accident during a training evolution, a command release detailed.
The vehicle involved was the Polaris MRZR, according to Marine spokesman Nick Mannweiler. The ultra lightweight, all-terrain utility task vehicle is capable of carrying several Marines and combat equipment.
The Raider with critical injuries was aeromedical evacuated to a higher level of care where he passed away on Sunday night, the command release said.
The incident is under investigation.
The identity of the Marine killed will be released after next-of-kin notification.
