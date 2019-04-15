Two Marine Raiders were injured and one was later killed after a tactical vehicle accident during a training exercise Saturday at Camp Pendleton, California, Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command announced Monday.

Two Raiders received minor injuries and one sustained critical injuries as a result of a single-vehicle accident during a training evolution, a command release detailed.

The vehicle involved was the Polaris MRZR, according to Marine spokesman Nick Mannweiler. The ultra lightweight, all-terrain utility task vehicle is capable of carrying several Marines and combat equipment.

The Raider with critical injuries was aeromedical evacuated to a higher level of care where he passed away on Sunday night, the command release said.

The incident is under investigation.