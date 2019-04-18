The nomination of Lt. Gen. David Berger to become the next Marine Corps commandant has opened up a couple prominent command positions across the Corps.

On April 9 and April 12, the Pentagon announced the nominations of Lt. Gen. Eric M. Smith and Lt. Gen. Herman S. Clardy III to fill those positions.

Smith has been selected to be the next deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration and to command Marine Corps Combat Development Command, a position currently headed by Berger.

Smith is the current commander of III Marine Expeditionary Unit headquartered out of Okinawa, Japan. He has been in that role for less than a year. He previously commanded the 1st Marine Division in Camp Pendleton, California.

Following his confirmation, Smith will oversee programs and training that will help modernize the Corps at a time of rising tech-adept forces across the globe.

Clardy has been nominated to command III MEF, following Smith’s nomination to lead the Corps’ combat development post.