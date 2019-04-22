Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating a report that a recording device was found in a women’s bathroom aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock Arlington, according to Navy officials.

The device was found by a female Marine aboard the ship in a bathroom that is primarily used by female Marines, though available to female sailors as well, according to Cmdr. Kyle Raines, 6th Fleet spokesman.

“The command has taken, and will continue to take, all necessary actions to ensure the safety and privacy of the victim,” Raines said in an emailed statement to Marine Corps Times.

“The Navy/Marine Corps team takes all reports of sexual harassment seriously, and are committed to thoroughly investigating these allegations and providing resources and care to victims of sexual harassment,” Raines added.

It’s not the first time the Navy has had to deal with illicit filming or photos of female service members aboard a Navy vessel.

In 2015, at least 12 sailors were caught up in a ring to film female crew undressing aboard the ballistic missile submarine Wyoming.

Out of the 12, eight were court-martialed, three went to captain’s mast and one was not charged. One of the sailors court-martialed was acquitted, according to a Navy Times story.

The Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The incident is under investigation and the Navy provided no other details.