Firefighters in three states are honoring a U.S. Marine and firefighter who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

A police-escorted funeral procession carrying the remains of Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman left Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Monday. It traveled through New Jersey and into New York City to a funeral home in the Bronx.

Firefighters along the way paid their respects to Slutman, who was a 15-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department.

The 43-year old and two other members of a Massachusetts-based Marine Reserve unit were killed on April 8.

Shannon Slutman, wife of Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, reacts as a casket containing her husband's body is moved into a funeral home in the Bronx borough of New York, Monday, April 22, 2019. Firefighters in three states are honoring the U.S. Marine and New York City firefighter who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Slutman is survived by a wife and three daughters.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo had ordered flags lowered to half-staff in memory of two Marine Corps reservists from New York who were killed in Afghanistan.

Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks and Slutman were killed by a roadside bomb along with Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, of York, Pennsylvania.

Slutman grew up in Maryland and lived in Delaware and New York.

Firefighter, Marines and other service members salute as the body of Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman is moved into a funeral home in the Bronx borough of New York, Monday, April 22, 2019. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Hendriks' aunt tells Newsday that the resident of Long Island's Locust Valley was a sweet, kind and loving young man.

Lorraine Caliendo says Hendriks' brother Joseph, also a Marine, had just started a tour in Afghanistan but instead will be escorting his coffin back home.

Caliendo says both brothers hoped to become police officers after their military service.

She calls Robert’s death a “horrible, horrible thing.”