Despite rapid advances in technologies, a complex set of threats from across the globe and the slog of counterinsurgency and counterterrorism warfare for the past two decades, Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller sees a Marine Corps whose nature remains similar to what it was a century ago.

In what might be his final keynote at the Marine Corps Association and Foundation Ground Awards dinner recently, Neller went back to his early days as a young second lieutenant in 1976 reporting for duty with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division.

Coming out of the haze of the Vietnam War, Neller recounted how key leaders stuck around to preserve and improve the Corps, and how the Corps evolved to modernize the Marine air ground task force concept.

He leaned on the Marines’ Hymn, of which all three verses were sung (per his recent order), noting that the verses spell out the Corps’ essence.

“First to fight, keep your honor clean, in every clime and place,” Neller said. “That’s what we’re about.”

Then he posed a rhetorical question, “Who are we?”

“I think we’re the same Marine Corps we were before,” Neller said. He rattled off accomplishments from World War I, small wars between then and World War II, the landing party development of amphibious doctrine.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

All of that to point to the law defining the Corps’ mission of seizing and securing advanced naval bases and conducting sustain operations ashore in support of the naval campaign.

He reiterated themes that have dominated his tenure since 2015, which will end on July 11. Adding more unmanned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets, continuing true naval integration, making hard choices on manpower, readiness and modernization balances.

And making trades on what the Marine Corps can do with the Marines it has.

“There are not going to be any more people, in my opinion,” Neller said.

The Corps has to be prepared for what’s coming both on the battlefield and in terms of funding for both the equipment and manpower it will have to meet those challenges.

But, he said, the core remains: Making Marines, training good leaders and putting them in the position to do their jobs.

And then he turned to congratulate the award winners from the ground combat element of the Marine Corps, which included: