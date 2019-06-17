A Hawaii-based Marine was arrested May 31 by Air Force military police at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, according to Marine officials.

Ali J. Alkazahg, a private first class assigned to 3rd Marine Logistics Group, was caught trying to enter the Air Force base with two semi-automatic rifles, a pistol, a suppressor, a bump stock, body armor and ammunition, the Omaha-World Herald reported.

Alkazahg was transported by Naval Criminal Investigative Service to Hawaii, where he has been placed in pretrial confinement, Capt. Eric Abrams, a spokesman for III Marine Expeditionary Force, told Marine Corps Times. The Marine hasn’t been charged at this time and the Corps wasn’t able to provide further details.

NCIS said it is investigating the incident.

The Omaha-World Herald reported that security guards stopped Alkazahg’s pickup truck at the Offutt security gate after seeing his name on a law enforcement watch list.

A bulletin, issued a week prior by the Nebraska Information and Analysis Center, said Alkazahg mentioned to another Marine that he would “shoot up the battalion, starting at the barracks," over misconduct issues he was facing, according to the Omaha-World Herald.

In 2016, the Lincoln Police Department issued a caution about Alkazahg in 2016 claiming that the he was “dangerous, has an infatuation with guns and violent acts, and has a dislike for law enforcement,” the Omaha-World Herald reported. That message of caution was issued before Alkazahg enlisted in the Corps, the Omaha-World Herald reported.

“The Marine Corps takes every accusation against its Marines seriously and holds them accountable to our core values of honor, courage and commitment,” Abrams said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.