Lt. Gen. Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller’s battlefield heroics from Nicaragua, World War II and Korea, earned him five Navy Crosses and near divine reverence among Marines past and present.

While his five Navy Crosses are often the bulk of Puller stories and lore — he also earned a Silver Star during the Korean War.

Puller was awarded the Silver Star for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity” as he commanded the successful landing of the 1st Marine Division at Inchon on Sept. 15, 1950, during the Korean War, according to an award citation.

Is it time to give Chesty Puller the Medal of Honor? The most decorated Marine in the Corps' history, Puller was never nominated for the Medal of Honor.

Puller’s Silver Star award citation provided few details of the storied commander’s landing at Inchon.

But, according to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Puller was awarded the Silver Star by Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur as “symbol of respect” for the Inchon landing. MacArthur commanded American and United Nation forces during the Korean War.

The bold landing at Inchon was a major gamble by MacArthur. Critics of the Army general’s plan noted Korean defenses, a heavily mined approach to the port and obstacles like seawalls.

Puller, who was born on June 26, 1898, is perhaps the most famous and recognizable Marine.