Military planes from South Carolina bases flew over the state’s beaches in an Independence Day patriotic salute.

The event called "Salute from the Shore" is in its 10th year.

F-18 jets from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort started their journey at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cherry Grove. They flew southwest over South Carolina’s beaches to around Beaufort about 1:35 p.m.

A slower C-17 Globemaster from Joint Base Charleston followed five minutes later, reaching the southern part of the state’s coast around 1:55 p.m.