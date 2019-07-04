Military planes from South Carolina bases flew over the state’s beaches in an Independence Day patriotic salute.
The event called "Salute from the Shore" is in its 10th year.
F-18 jets from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort started their journey at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cherry Grove. They flew southwest over South Carolina’s beaches to around Beaufort about 1:35 p.m.
North Carolina may ban wind power near coast, military flights
North Carolina could permanently ban big wind-power projects from the most energy intensive parts of the state’s Atlantic coast, but a state senator said Wednesday the move is necessary to prevent hindering military training flights.
A slower C-17 Globemaster from Joint Base Charleston followed five minutes later, reaching the southern part of the state’s coast around 1:55 p.m.
The organizers of the Salute from the Shore encouraged anyone at the beach to wear red, white and blue, carry a big flag to honor the U.S. and post pictures to the group’s website.
Comments