Two Marine colonels who have been married for 16 years both took command of two different North Carolina units on Friday, according to the Marine Corps.

Col. Amy Ebitz took command of Headquarters and Support Battalion at Marine Corps Installations East, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, at 10 a.m.

At 2 p.m. her husband, Col. Curtis Ebitz, resumed command down the road at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

The husband-and-wife duo, a career aviator and law enforcement officer, met in 2001 when they were captains at the amphibious warfare school in Quantico, Virginia, according to a Marine Corps press release. They were married in October 2003, and in the first four years of their marriage, with Iraq and Marine Expeditionary Unit deployments, they spent nearly two years apart.

Both are coming to North Carolina after recent assignments in Washington. Both Marines assumed lieutenant colonel command during a three-year tour in Okinawa, Japan.

How have they made it work for 16 years?

“It’s what we like to call ‘balanced excellence’ ― finding the right balance between personal and professional life," Col. Curtis Ebitz said in the news release.

The couple has two children, Curtis, 12, and Sevina, 8.