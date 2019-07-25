Several hundred additional U.S. Marines have been deployed to Australia, bumping the Corps’ footprint Down Under to 2,500, Australia’s Defence Department announced Wednesday evening.

It’s a major milestone as the Corps reaches its goal of a 2,500 Marine rotation to Australia, which was agreed to during the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations.

The Corps announced in April that roughly 1,700 Marines were headed to Australia with its most robust aviation element to date. Over the past several years the Corps has steadily increased its footprint in Australia — about 1,500 Marines deployed in 2018.

“This milestone demonstrates the enduring nature of the Australia-US alliance and our deep engagement with the Indo-Pacific region,” Australia’s Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds said in a press release.

“The Marine Rotational Force-Darwin improves interoperability between Australian and US defence forces, and enhances our ability to work together with regional partners in the interests of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific," Reynolds said in the release.

Australia is a vital ally for the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific as the region confronts a rising China. Marines rotating through Australia participate in multilateral and bilateral military exercises with other Pacific partners.

U.S. Marines showcase a live-fire of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Talisman Sabre 19. Exercises like Talisman Saber provide U.S. and Australian forces realistic and relevant training to strengthen regional security, peace and stability. pic.twitter.com/dOVveoYBw6 — Pacific Marines (@PacificMarines) July 23, 2019

Australia is also important to the Corps’ plan to redistribute its forces across the Pacific and draw down forces in Okinawa, Japan.

However, Congress may review the Corps’ Pacific posture in the coming year, according to the Senate’s version of the defense bill.

The recent U.S. Senate version of the annual defense legislation also includes roughly $211 million for construction in Darwin, Australia. It’s still unknown what the U.S. military plans to use the construction funds for.

The current Marine rotation features an aviation element with four AH-1Z Vipers, three UH-1Y Venoms, and 10 MV-22 Ospreys, Lt. Colin B. Kennard, a Marine spokesman, previously told Marine Corps Times.

Marines are currently conducting a nearly month long large scale exercise with Australian known as Talisman Sabre.