CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials at the Charleston, West Virginia, airport have unveiled a new armed forces operations center named after the state’s last surviving Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.
The 2,000-square-foot facility at Yeager Airport was named in honor of Barboursville resident Hershel “Woody” Williams on Friday. Williams was awarded his medal for heroic actions at Iwo Jima in 1945.
The Herald-Dispatch reports that Williams wiped tears from his eyes during the dedication as he learned of the surprise gesture.
The Woody Williams Military Flight Operations Center is on the grounds of Yeager’s general aviation area. It will be used for training missions in the area.
Airport Assistant Director Nick Keller told the paper 67 military units have based training operations or make fueling stops at Yeager.
