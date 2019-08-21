A Marine stationed in Hawaii has waived a military hearing scheduled for this week for allegations that he tried to enter an Air Force base while off-duty and heavily armed in his home state of Nebraska.

Pfc. Ali J. Alkazahg, 22, is in custody in Hawaii on allegations that he tried to enter Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska with two semi-automatic rifles, a pistol, a silencer, a bump stock, a vest with body armor and a case of ammunition while on leave. His arrest came a week after he was listed on a law enforcement alert for making threats, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

A preliminary military court hearing at Marine Corps Base Hawaii was scheduled for Wednesday, where a hearing officer was expected to recommend whether charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing modified firearms, making threats and fraudulent enlistment should go to court-martial.

On Monday, Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Eric Abrams said Alkazahg opted to waive the hearing. A recommendation will be made without a hearing.

Alkazahg was visiting Nebraska, where he grew up, when guards stopped his pickup May 31 at an Offutt gate after seeing his name on a law enforcement “be on the lookout” bulletin.

The World-Herald, which obtained the bulletin, reported Alkazahg was listed because he told another Marine he would “shoot up the battalion, starting at the barracks,” if he were disciplined for certain misconduct. He also mentioned specific Marines he wanted to target, the newspaper reported.

The bulletin said Alkazahg didn’t make any threats against anyone in Nebraska.