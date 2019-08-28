A Marine is in serious but stable condition following a July 28 live-fire training incident aboard the sprawling Twentynine Palms, California, Marine training center, according to Marine officials.

A military safety brief detailed that a lance corporal was shot and “paralyzed from the neck down” during a a company live-fire event at the California based ground combat center.

Marine officials were not able to confirm if the Marine, assigned to 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, was still listed as paralyzed since the publication of the safety brief.

The injured Marine was “treated and stabilized" by medical personnel at the site of the incident before being moved to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, told Marine Corps Times in an emailed statement.

Why Alaska could become the Corps’ next Twentynine Palms Alaska may prove a better location for Marines to prep for the big fight.

“The Marine has since been transferred to a specialized care facility, where he remains in serious but stable condition,” Edinburgh said.

Edinburgh said the incident happened during a scheduled training exercise aboard Twentynine Palms, California.

“We recognize our training operations are inherently dangerous and we place safety at the forefront of every mission," Edinburgh said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The Marines of 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, are a reserve unit. They have been training aboard Twentynine Palms as part of a predeployment exercise known as Integrated Training Exercise 5-19, according to a command release.

Following the exercise, the Marines will be activated and deploy to the Indo-Pacific area of operations, the release detailed.

A safety brief listed the incident as a Class A mishap which is defined by the Navy as a fatality or permanent disability.