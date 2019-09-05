The Corps’ new tropical boots may be on the feet of some Marines by the end of 2019, according to Marine officials.
The Corps awarded two contracts on Aug. 29 for up to 140,000 total pairs of two styles of tropical boots, according to Maj. Ken Kunze, a spokesman for Marine Corps Systems Command.
Kunze said one contract was awarded to ADS Inc. for a maximum order of 70,000 pairs of the Rocky brand tropical boot. That contract award was valued at $11.1 million dollars, Kunze said.
Another contract was awarded to Provengo LLC for 70,000 pairs of the Danner brand tropical boot, with a contract valued at $13.7 million, according to Kunze.
Kunze said the initial order for the new tropical boots is being procured in September and they should start arriving in 60 days to 90 days.
The boots have gone through rigorous training during the past several years.
These are the hot weather and tropical boots Marines want to go with new ‘jungle jammies’ uniform
New hot weather and tropical boots may be in the hands of Marines by late 2019.
In 2017, Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines, evaluated three tropical boot prototypes from boot manufacturers Danner, Bates and Rocky while training in a jungle environment.
The new boots will not be part of a Marine’s general seabag issue.
The boots are headed for the for the Consolidated Storage Program, and will be issued to Marines in predeployment training before heading to a hot or tropical climate, Manny Pacheco, a spokesman for Marine Corps Systems Command, previously told Marine Corps Times.
Comments