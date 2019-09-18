An active duty service member stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, along with a teenage woman, were arrested this week on multiple drug charges.

Andrew Christian Gray, 23, and Allison Alexia Seely, were arrested Monday, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. Both were charged with felony trafficking in LSD by sale, felony trafficking in LSD by deliver, felony trafficking in LSD by manufacture and felony trafficking in LSD by possession.

Seely also faces additional charges, including two counts of felony conspire to traffic LSD, two counts to sell Schedule I controlled substance, two counts conspire to deliver Schedule I controlled substance, and two counts felony sell Schedule I controlled substance.

The charges stem from the Onslow County Sheriff’s office’s drug enforcement unit and a two month Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s investigation probing drug distribution to active duty service members and civilians in Onslow county, North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said Gray was arrested at his military unit at Camp Lejeune, and Seely was arrested at her residence. Their relationship with one another is uncertain.

Following their arrest, both were taken to the magistrate. Gray was given a $404,000 secured bond, while Seely was given a $452,000 secured bond.

The two were in custody at the Onslow County Detention Center as of Tuesday and were scheduled for their first court appearance later that day. Both are from Raintree Circle in Jacksonville, North Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.