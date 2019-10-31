Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black present the 2019 Marine Corps birthday message. (Rick Robinson and Staff Sgt. James R. Skelton)

With the Marine Corps’ 244th birthday quickly approaching, the commandant has released a long and winding video attempting to tie his vision for the Corps with the service’s historic past and inspire Marines.

The video starts with narration from Commandant Gen. David Berger and then Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy Black while Marines prepare gear and load onto a MV-22 Osprey, departing on a combat mission.

“Every Marine trains, prepares, 24-7 to get the phone call in the middle of the night that your unit’s deploying,” Berger says in the video. “The phone call that you weren’t expecting, but you’re ready for.”

Black focused on the camaraderie that Marines develop that is critical to them completing their mission, whatever it is.

“Marines win as a team," Black said. “It’s a team sport. We get there, fight, sustain, advance and win as a team.”

Later in the video Berger reminds Marines of their maritime roots and the future he sees for the service returning to an amphibious-focused force.

“We must be able to do it from the sea,” Berger said. “The sea is where we will launch from, maneuver from and recover to.”

After “moto” shots of machine guns firing, amphibious vehicles taking a beach and cannons firing, the video pivots to the history of the Marine Corps.

Like videos in the past, this year’s birthday message features Marine veterans of historic wars like Vietnam, Korea and World War II, highlighting the experiences and challenges all Marines from any generation and any war can recognize.