The Marine Corps on Monday fired the commander of its 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, the Marine Corps said, less than five months after he took command of the distinguished unit.

Lt. Col. Jeremy Davis took over the transportation support unit based out of Okinawa, Japan, on June 14. He was fired by Brig. Gen. Keith Reventlow, commanding general, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, “due to a loss of trust and confidence,” 1st Lt. Tori Sharpe, spokeswoman with the 3rd Logistics Group, said in an email statement.

The III MEF has not yet responded to requests from Marine Corps Times to provide more details on why Davis was relieved of his command or who is currently leading the unit. The unit’s homepage does not currently list a commander or sergeant major.

Sgt. Maj. Jose A. Beltran was appointed sergeant major of 3rd Transportation Support Battalion on March 15.

A month before Davis took command of the 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, the unit was recognized as the Marine Corps’ Motor T unit of the year.