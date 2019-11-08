The Corps has identified the Marine allegedly connected to the death of an Emerson College student who suffered brain damage after a fight in Boston.

A Marine on leave allegedly was involved in the death of Daniel Hollis, who died Oct. 2 after injuries from an altercation leaving a party on Sept. 28.

Lance Cpl. Samuel London, a reservist with 25th Marines, a reserve unit based out of Fort Devens, Massachusetts, was identified as the Marine allegedly connected to death, while he was on predeployment leave in Boston, WGBH Boston reported.

The Marine Corps Reserves are in the process of administratively separating London, according to WGBH. The Corps also said they are cooperating with the Boston Police Department as it investigates the case.

Requests by Marine Corps Times to the Boston Police Department for more information have yet been answered.