Authorities say a 30-year-old former Marine walked into a Florida police station and confessed to fatally shooting his parents and two dogs.

Jacob Daniel Price wore a bloody shirt when he arrived at the Crestview Police Department in Florida early Wednesday, Okaloosa County sheriff’s spokeswoman Michele Nicholson said.

Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of 51-year-old Jolene Price and 56-year-old Robert Price in the home’s master bedroom. An arrest report says they were shot in the head.

Family members plead for Marine charged with desertion, murder to surrender as manhunt continues After a school lockdown and search, officials said they think that Michael Alexander Brown is on foot and seeking transportation.

Nicholson said Price was living with his parents.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Yvonne Carlock tells the Northwest Florida Daily News that Price was deployed twice during Operation Enduring Freedom. She says he left the service because his character “was incongruent with Marine Corps’ expectations and standards.”