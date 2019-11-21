The firs female Marine has passed Basic Reconnaissance Course and earned the 0321 reconnaissance Marine military occupational specialty or MOS, the Marine Corps has confirmed.
Pfc. Barth graduated from the grueling 12 week course, Nov. 7, but still has a few more training schools to go through before joining her unit, 1st Recon Battalion at Camp Pendleton, California, 1st Lt. Sam Stephenson, a Marine Corps spokesman told Marine Corps Times.
The BRC provides “the student with the basic knowledge of reconnaissance doctrine, concepts, and techniques with emphasis on amphibious entry, extraction, beach reconnaissance, Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft (CRRC) operator skills and ground reconnaissance patrolling skills." according to a slide attached to the The Reconnaissance Training Company website.
