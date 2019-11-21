The firs female Marine has passed Basic Reconnaissance Course and earned the 0321 reconnaissance Marine military occupational specialty or MOS, the Marine Corps has confirmed.

Pfc. Barth graduated from the grueling 12 week course, Nov. 7, but still has a few more training schools to go through before joining her unit, 1st Recon Battalion at Camp Pendleton, California, 1st Lt. Sam Stephenson, a Marine Corps spokesman told Marine Corps Times.