The commanding officer of the Wounded Warrior Regiment in Quantico, Virginia, was relieved Thursday for a loss of “trust and confidence” in his ability to lead the unit, Marine Corps said.

Col. Lawrence F. Miller, who took over the regiment March 2017, was relieved by Lt. Gen. Michael A. Rocco, deputy commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Maj. Craig Thomas said in a press release.

Though the Corps is looking into allegations made against Miller, a formal investigation has not been started yet, Thomas told the Marine Corps Times in a phone call Thursday.

Thomas did not say what the allegations were, but clarified that they were not the only reason Miller was fired.

“It is important to note the removal of the commanding officer was not based on a single incident, rather on the totality of his job performance and personal leadership choices that led to the loss of trust and confidence in Col Miller’s ability to lead the unit," Thomas said in an email to Marine Corps Times.