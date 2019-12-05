On a sunny day in early November a platoon of U.S. Marines alongside a battalion of Spanish Infanteria de Marina launched from a Spanish amphibious ship and stormed a beach at Ibiza, Spain, while local schoolchildren and other spectators watched.

“It wasn’t very tactical,” 1st Lt. Conner Kline, a platoon commander with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa, told Marine Corps Times in a phone interview after the exercise.

“We hit the beach, we got out of the back, guys took a knee and it was essentially a photo-op from that point,” Kline said. "It was actually really cool.”

While the beach assault on the famous resort island may have been fun for the Marines involved, the operation was part of a larger exercise called BALEAREX, which had American Marines train and operate side-by-side with their Spanish counterparts.

U.S. Marines sign autographs for excited Spanish children observing their training during Exercise BALEAREX at Ibiza, Spain, Nov. 15. (Cpl. Kenny Gomez/Marine Corps)

The operation took place from Nov. 6 to Nov. 17, and had American Marines board the Spanish Amphibious Assault Ship-Aircraft Carrier Juan Carlos I to conduct training missions around the Spanish Balearic Islands of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

The operation was a test of the amphibious maritime basing and interoperability concept the Marine Corps is developing to improve its ability to work with America’s allies and create a force that is more flexible and capable than what each individual military can do on its own.

“It’s about being more deliberate about our engagement with our allies and partners in the maritime environment,” Maj. Adam Drexler a regional planner with Marine Forces Europe and Africa, told Marine Corps Times in a phone interview.

Drexler said the concept builds from the one-off events like BALEAREX to eventually provide America and its allies the ability to deploy a mutlinational force designed similarly to an Amphibious Ready Group-Marine Expeditionary Unit, or ARGMEU, that are familiar to Marines.

“We now build road maps with each country to get to whatever our common interests are,” Drexler said. “It’s about leveraging their capability for the good of the alliance and the good of the common security objectives” he added.

Drexler said exercises like BALEAREX is a “building block” used to increase familiarity working with American allies and working out whatever kinks the plan may have before being tested in actual combat.

Kline said his experience working with the Spanish military was almost universally problem free, with the language barrier being the only issue he encountered.

But he said even that was easily overcame as most of the officers spoke at least some English and Spanish interpreters were not hard to come by.

“Sometimes things get lost in translation and it did kind of make things a little more inefficient and time consuming,” Kline said. But, he added, “we had some Spanish speakers within my platoon so they can act as translators and the other thing too is the Spanish are very impressive in their ability to speak English.”

A U.S. Marine observes the view during Exercise BALEAREX at the Balearic Islands, Spain, Nov. 12, 2019. (Cpl. Kenny Gomez Marine)

Maj. Charles Jordan, a V-22 Osprey pilot with SPMAGTF-CR-AR who participated in BALEAREX, said language is not really an issue on the air side because English is the standard language for aviation.

However, the layers of communication and planning required to operate on a foreign Navy’s ship can take months to complete, Jordan said.

“If we’re going to operate on a foreign ship, there is communication that has to go on at the Department of State level, then for detail planning it gets handed over to the Department of Defense,” Jordan said. “At our organizational level that usually involves doing face to face meetings with planners, usually several months in advance.”

The planners had to ensure the Spanish vessel had compatible tie downs, a large enough landing spot and the firefighting capabilities required for the Osprey, he said.

Jordan said most of the capabilities are standard across NATO and in his experience working with the Spanish, French, British, Japanese and Australian navies the checks are just a “formality.”

“I’ve always found them to be in compliance and be supportable,” Jordan said. “But the initial face to face gives us that added layer of comfort.”

Kline said while the exercise increased his comfort in working with the Spanish, it also allowed him to leave the bubble Marines often train in, confirming what tactics and techniques work, while learning of potentially better ways to accomplish a mission.

Kline said “by being with units that have a different uniform on and speak differently and seeing that the things we do actually work," it gave him and his Marines the “confidence that okay maybe what we do it’s not just Marine Corps gospel, no, this stuff actually does work.”

Drexler said as these exercises grow, the U.S. and it’s partners will learn from each and ultimately create a more flexible multi-national force, with American Marines dispersed to where they can be most effective regardless of who owns the vessel they are on.

“It’s more about learning from each other and then complimenting in our strengths,” he said. “So we have more flexibility in where our ships deploy and how they deploy and how the Marine forces are supporting the Navy’s in a cooperative security environment."

U.S. Marines discuss planning operations with Spanish Marines during Exercise BALEAREX at Ibiza, Spain, Nov. 15, 2019. (Cpl. Kenny Gomez Marine)

The beach assault was mostly a show for the cameras, but the raid conducted by the American and Spanish Marines aboard the Juan Carlos truly tested the two nations’ ability to cooperate.

Kline said he took 24 American Marines and 12 Spanish Marines from the unit’s recon element to conduct a simulated raid on a notional terrorist compound comprised of a series of tunnels on the island of Mallorca.

The Marines took off from the ship on Spanish helicopters because American Ospreys based at Moron Air Base, Spain, originally scheduled to insert the Marines were unexpectedly grounded.

“The original plan was to use Ospreys for the duration of the operation," Kline said. But “at the beginning of the day, the weather was not good... so we had to flex and we were able to use the helicopters organic to the Spanish Navy," he added.

During the raid, the American Marines went into the compound with bi-lingual radio operators provided by the Spanish to quickly relay changing information.

After Spanish and American Marines successfully cleared out the tunnels, they were taken off the island by the Osprey’s that became available after the weather cleared.

The operation allowed the Marines from the two nation’s to learn from each and grow more comfortable operating side-by-side, while showing off the increased flexibility that comes from leaning on the other’s strengths.