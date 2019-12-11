In the wake of two deadly early December shootings at two different naval bases the Marine Corps is warning Marines to “maintain vigilance and security awareness," both on and off base.

“Protection of personnel and assets from unpredictable acts of violence is one of the most complex challenges for the Marine Corps," a new Marine administrative message released Dec. 9 reads.

“The intent to harm our personnel can take many forms such as; vehicle ramming, edged weapon attacks and active shooter events such as those that have recently taken place aboard US military installations located in Florida and Hawaii,” the MARADMIN says.

Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Fireman Gabriel Antonio Romero killed two Department of Defense workers and wounded a third before taking his own life, at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on Dec. 4, Navy Times previously reported.

Romero was assigned to the Los Angeles-class attack submarine Columbia that was undergoing dry dock repairs near the shooting.

Metals Inspector Apprentice Vincent J. Kapoi, 30, and Shop Planner (Nondestructive Testing) Roldan A. Agustin, 49, were the two killed by Romero.

A third victim is recovering at a nearby hospital, Navy Times reported.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Two days later, on Dec. 6, Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force and military student at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, opened fire on a classroom, killing three and wounding eight more.

Alshamrani was eventually killed in a shootout with Escambia County Sheriff officers.

While no Marines on orders were injured in the attack, one of the sheriff officers wounded during the shootout with Alshamrani was a Marine reservist, Marine Corps Times reported.

Both officers wounded in the attack ― one shot in the knee, the other shot in the arm ― are expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said during a Dec. 6 press conference.

The MARADMIN was not released because of any specific threats identified against Marines, it states: It is a general warning to be on the lookout for security threats in the wake of the Navy shootings.

“Enhanced vigilance must go hand-in-hand with rapid reporting of suspicious activity,” the MARADMIN says, directing Marines to report any suspicious behavior to the local eagle eyes phone number or online at www.usmceagleeyes.org.