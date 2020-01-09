Marine lance corporal dies after late December single-car accident in Texas

The Marine Corps has identified a Marine killed after a single-car accident in late December, the Marine Corps confirmed.

Lance Cpl. Faris H. Abbassi, 25, was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed Dec. 29, in Irving, Texas. He died Dec. 30 from his injuries, a military mishap report said.

The Marine shipped to boot camp Nov. 7, 2014, and most recently was a member of Wounded Warrior Battalion–West, based out of Camp Pendleton, California, Maj. Craig Thomas, a Marine Corps spokesman, told Marine Corps Times.

Abbassi was one of three people in the car, said Sgt. Lonny Haschel, with the Texas Highway Patrol. Abbassi was the only person who died from the accident as of Thursday.

The accident happened after the driver lost control of the car, crashing into the center concrete barrier on the highway and rolling several times, Haschel said.

Officers were called to respond around 3:36 a.m., he said. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Abbassi, along with the driver and a second passenger, were all hospitalized after the crash.

Visitation for Abbassi is Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville, Texas, according Dignity Memorial page.

The Marine’s funeral service will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the same funeral home and a committal service will happen at 1:30 p.m., the page said.

Abbassi’s awards included the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.