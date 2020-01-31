Calling all Marines: Corps on the hunt for cast of its next recruiting ad

The Corps has put out the call for a few good Marines to star in it’s upcoming recruiting commercial expected to be released in the fall of 2020.

The commercial won’t feature any daring rock climbing or slaying of lava monsters. Part of the Corps’ “Battles won” ad campaign — it will focus on what it takes to make it through boot camp.

The message is about “communicating belonging, resiliency, and teamwork through our ‘first chapter’ transformation story of Making Marines via recruit training,” the administrative message announcing the casting call said.

The Corps will conduct two open casting calls where both active duty and reserve Marines are welcome to try out for a spot in the commercial.

The first casting call will take place from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The second casting call will be done on Camp Pendleton, California from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, the MARADMIN said.

Actual filming of the commercial will take place from Feb. 27 to March 1, at both Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina and Atlanta Georgia, according to the MARADMIN.

While no previous acting is required to try out and Marines are required to be between 18 and 27 years old and receive command approval to be considered for the commercial, the MARADMIN added.

While here are opportunities for several Marines to to appear in the new commercial, those who do well at tryouts but don’t quite make the cut may have the opportunity to appear in future Marine Corps advertisements Gunnery Sgt. Justin Kronenberg, a Marine Corps spokesman, told Marine Corps Times in a Friday email.

“There is virtually unlimited opportunity for Marines to be featured in future marketing products and we are scouting for those purposes as well,” Kronenberg said. “We are looking for young men and women who can showcase the high quality individuals America expects of its Marines,” he added.

The Marines selected are not promised a rose garden, nor any other form of direct compensation Kronenberg said, only the opportunity to inspire the next generation of Marines to join.

“The incentive is acting as brand ambassadors for the Marine Corps and showing young men and women that if they share our fighting spirit, they too could become Marines," Kronenberg said.