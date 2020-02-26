Miramar Marine Corps sergeant killed in motorcycle accident

The Marine Corps has identified Sgt. Carlos M. Mota as the Marine killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday.

Mota, 26, from Paulding Georgia, was an F/A-18 aircraft electrical systems technician assigned to VMFA-323, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

The Marine was involved in a motorcycle accident around 1 a.m. on Saturday, 1st Lt. Fredrick Walker, a spokesman for the 3rd Marine Air Wing, told Marine Corps Times in an email. The cause of the accident is still not known, he added.

He joined the Corps in 2012, went on multiple overseas deployments and his medals include the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Korean Defense Medal, and the Armed Forces Service Medal, Walker said.

“We join the Mota family and the Marines and Sailors of VMFA-323 in mourning the loss of Sgt. Mota. We wish them comfort as they navigate the difficult days ahead and are here to support them in any way we can,” Lt. Col. William Mitchell, the commander for VMFA-323, told Marine Corps Times in a written statement.