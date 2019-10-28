Marine Sgt. Matthew Lowenthal died Oct. 15, on his 24th birthday, in a medical center from injuries he sustained from an Oct. 9 motorcycle accident according to a Navy mishap report.

Lowenthal was an aircraft ordnance technician with the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352 at the Marine Corps air station in Miramar, California. The young Marine deployed twice as part of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, according to his Marine Corps service record.

His awards include Sea Service Deployment Ribbon awarded twice, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal awarded twice, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, two Certificate of Appreciations, a Certificate of Commendation and two Letters of Appreciation.

“The Marines of VMGR-352 are saddened by the loss of Sgt Lowenthal and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” Lt. Col. Mark L. Montgomery, the commanding officer for VMGR 352, said in an email to Marine Corps Times.

Car and motorcycle accidents were the leading cause for mishaps deaths in the Marine Corps in 2018, and October has been a pretty deadly month.