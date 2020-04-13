Choose your ‘ideal’ fire team recruiting pitch includes no women. Here’s a few trailblazing Marine women to consider.

Marine Corps recruiting wants you to choose your ideal fire team from a list of eight historic Marine figures that includes two dual Medal of Honor awardees and five-time Navy Cross recipient Lt. Gen. Lewis Burwell “Chesty” Puller.

“The actions of these Marines from throughout our history embody the fighting spirit and determination of our Marine Corps. Each of them overpowered challenges with perseverance to win battles,” Marine Corps recruiting posted to Facebook.

The list of eight legendary Marines are all men, so here’s a list of some bad*ss Marine women you should consider for your ideal fire team.

Marine Capt. Anneliese Satz: Satz is the first female Marine F-35 pilot. She completed the F-35B training syllabus on June 27, 2019 aboard the Marine air station at Beaufort, South Carolina. Satz arrived at Beaufort, South Carolina, with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 in July 2018 and took her first flight in the F-35 in October. “I truly believe that showing up prepared and working diligently are two major keys to success," She said.

First Lt. Rebecca M. Turpin: Few woman across the Corps have earned awards for combat valor, due to policies that have bared women from serving in combat occupations and units. Turpin was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with "V" device for combat valor in Afghanistan. Turpin led a harrowing 54-hour long convoy from Camp Bastion in Helmand, Afghanistan to Musa Qalah. Her convoy was struck several times by roadside bombs and came under attack by rocket propelled grenades and small arms fire. Turpin led her convoy to Musa Qalah while coordinating air power from Cobra attack helicopters and directing return fire from her unit to neutralize enemy troops.

Maj. Megan McClung: McClung was the first female Marine officer killed in combat during the Iraq war. She served as public affairs officer in Al Anbar Province, Iraq. She was killed in Ramadi on Dec. 6, 2006. She was killed when a roadside bomb destroyed the Humvee she was in.

Lance Cpl. Alexa Barth: Barth is the first female Marine to graduate from the arduous and physically demanding Basic Reconnaissance Course. The 0321 Marine recon field was closed to woman until 2016. She graduated from the grueling 12-week course Nov. 7, 2019.

There are many other historic Marine women who have overcome hurdles, discrimination or conducted valorous acts on the battlefield. These are just a few to consider for your legendary fire team.